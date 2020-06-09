Two booked for robbing biker at gunpoint in Panchkula

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:38 IST

Two unidentified men were booked on Monday for robbing a biker at gunpoint in Chandimandir.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Billa village, Chandimandir.

He told police that he was going back home on his motorcycle after buying groceries on Sunday at around 8.30pm when he was stopped by two men on a bike.

“The man who was riding the bike pointed a gun at me and his aide took my mobile phone and motorcycle. Then, they fled the spot,” Kumar told the police.

A case has been registered under Section 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.