Two deaths, 41 new cases in Punjab

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:44 IST

LUDHIANA/PATIALA/AMRITSAR

Punjab on Sunday reported two deaths and 41 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,671‬.

A 60-year-old woman from Habib Gunj area in Ludhiana became the 10th corona casualty of the district. Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the patient, who was undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital, died during treatment on Saturday night. The patient was rushed to the hospital on June 4 in serious condition. She was suffering from comorbidities, including chronic kidney disease, bilateral pneumonia and sudden fall of blood pressure.

A 46-year-old man died of the virus Nabha town of Patiala district, while four others tested positive for virus on Sunday. The 46-yrar-old’s samples were collected on Friday, while his reports came positive hours after his death.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the deceased, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, approached Nabha civil hospital on Friday following Influenza like Illness (ILI) symptoms.

He added five other who tested positive include a mother-son duo, a resident of residential colony of Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW), a unit of Indian Railways, who returned from Gurugram, 65-year-old Nabha resident, who returned from Mumbai and Patiala’s 18-year-old returnee from Gurugram.

JALANDHAR COVID TALLY CROSSES 300-MARK

With 11 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, Jalandhar became the second district in Punjab after Amritsar to cross 300-mark. Jalandhar nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr TP Singh Sandhu said that 10 persons, including two kids tested positive in Jalandhar and one patient tested positive of virus infection in a private hospital at Ludhiana.

FOUR FRESH CASES IN KAPURTHALA

Four persons, including one woman, resident of Mayo Patti in Phagwara sub-division of Kapurthala district, tested positive of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The health officials said that the patients belong to Uttar Pradesh and returned to Punjab on June 2.

A woman who came from Delhi along with her husband and three year-old son to meet the parents in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, tested positive of coronavirus. The health officials said that 10 family members of the woman have been quarantined. They said that the patients will not count in the district tally because they were native residents of the New Delhi.

A 26 old-year man of Harkhowal village who had returned from Kuwait on June 1, has tested positive for coronavirus in Hoshiarpur.

20 TEST +VE IN MAJHA REGION

Twenty fresh cases, including of an 8-month-old child, of the novel coronavirus were reported in Majha region on Sunday. Fifteen of the 20 cases were reported in Amritsar alone while two from Pathankot and three from Gurdaspur.

In Ludhiana, an 18-year-old girl, daughter of positive patient from Prem Nagar in Islam Gunj area of the city, tested positive.

An employee with a nationalised bank branch at Bathinda’s Goniana village tested positive. Civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said presently the patient is at his residence in Delhi and the Delhi government has been contacted to shift the patient to the isolation facility.

Besides, a 25-year-old youth in Fazilka district was also found positive for novel coronavirus late on Saturday evening.

An ASI and a home guard volunteer under Mehal Kalan police station in Barnala also contracted infection.

Three people, including the wife and son of an infected person, tested positive for coronavirus disease in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 131.

The third case is of a 32-year-old photographer from Dhakoli in Zirakpur. He had gone to Amritsar on an assignment with his friends, and returned on June 1.

(Inputs from Patiala, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka and Mohali)