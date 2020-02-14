e-paper
Two held with 4kg opium in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:25 IST
The district police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling and recovered 4kg opium from their possession here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh, of Tarkheri Kalan village in Patiala, and Janaki Prashad, of Bareily in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of police (SP) Harpal Singh said that the accused were arrested from the T-point on Sirhind-Patiala road near Chaurwala village when the two were going towards Sirhind on their two-wheeler.

The SP said that during preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that even in the past, they had smuggled in opium from Uttar Pradesh and sold the contraband in different parts of the state.

He added that accused Hardeep was convicted in a 2009 case of opium smuggling and was sentenced to eight-year imprisonment. However, he was out after being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

A fresh case has been registered against the accused duo under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

