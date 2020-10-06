e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two killed as vehicle rolls into gorge in Kinnaur

Two killed as vehicle rolls into gorge in Kinnaur

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
         

Two people were killed after the pick-up they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Kinnaur on Sunday night.

The victims, Navjeet Singh, 22, and Kuldeep, 23, residents of Rohru were on their way back to Sangla from Chitkul village when they lost control of the vehicle near Sushang village on the Chitkul-Sangla link road. Both of them were killed on the spot.

The vehicle was noticed by local residents on Monday around 8am.

The bodies were recovered with the help of the Indo Tibetan Border police (ITBP) personnel and local residents. A postmortem was conducted at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Sangla. The victims’ families have been informed. Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) SR Rana confirmed the report.

Two women killed, three injured in road mishap in Shimla

Two women were killed while three sustained injuries as the car they were travelling in plunged into a 50-metre deep gorge in Nankhari tehsil in Shimla. The victims are Alma Khoond, 57, who was driving the car and Garja Devi, 47, while the injured are Meera Devi, 47, Shakuntala Devi, 40, and Satya Devi, 38, all residents of Nankhari Tehsil. The accident took place on Monday around 4pm when they the driver lost control of the vehicle near Nalavan village, killing two of them on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC), Nankhari, from where Shakuntala Devi and Satya Devi were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Rampur Bushahr, for further treatment.

