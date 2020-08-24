e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two men held for stabbing 19-year-old to death in Chandigarh colony

Two men held for stabbing 19-year-old to death in Chandigarh colony

Sandeep was rushed to the hospital and during treatment was declared dead.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two brothers were held for stabbing a 19-year-old to death on Sunday night in Colony Number 4 here, the police said.

Police said that Akash, 21, and Vikash, 19, of Colony No 4 stabbed Sandeep, alias Patisha, of Maloya, repeatedly owing to old rivalry. Two of their accomplices are yet to be arrested.

In his statement, the victim’s father Jugnu, 45, said that he worked as a welder and has three sons Rinku, Deepak and Sandeep alias Patisha. The deceased Sandeep is his youngest son who drove an e-rickshaw.

Jugnu said that on April 17, Varinder was injured in a quarrel and Sandeep was named as one of the accused in the case. He said on Sunday night, his son’s friend came and informed him that some people were beating Sandeep up.

When he reached near Rajesh Karyana Store in Colony No 4, he saw his son lying on the ground and Akash was stabbing him in the stomach. Aman, alias Muthethi, and Vikash, Akash’s brother, were raining kicks and blows on him.

Sandeep was rushed to the hospital and during treatment was declared dead. A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Akash, Vikash, Aman and Varinder. The two others are yet to be arrested.

top news
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In