Undertrial jumps off P’kula court’s 2nd floor, breaks his legs

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:45 IST

A rape undertrial suffered broken legs and an arm after jumping off the second floor of the district courts complex in Sector 1, here, in an alleged bid to commit suicide

on Friday.

The Pinjore police had booked Jitender, 20, a native of Uttar Pradesh, under the Protection of Children from

Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

in October for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Sector 7 police post in-charge, sub-inspector (SI) Brij Pal said Jitender was lodged in Ambala Central Jail since, and was produced in the court of an additional district and sessions judge on Friday.

After the hearing, he broke free from the cops’ grasp and jumped off the court’s second floor to commit suicide, the SI claimed.

Jitender landed in the park below, breaking his legs and an arm. He was taken to the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6 where he is undergoing treatment.

The SI said they were working to ascertain why the youth tried to end his life.

He was booked under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.