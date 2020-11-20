Upper reaches of Kashmir Valley get fresh snowfall

chandigarh

The upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley got fresh snowfall and rain on Thursday night that led to a drop in the night temperature.

Sonmarg and Drass in Kashmir and Ladakh, respectively, received snowfall.

The meteorological department said on Friday that the weather will improve over the next two days but another spell of rain and snowfall is forecast from November 23.

“The fresh spell is likely to take place on the evening of November 23 and will continue till November 25. The main activity could be on November 24, which may lead to temporary closure of vulnerable passes,” an official at the meteorological department said.