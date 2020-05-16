e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Upset over not taking her out, Phillaur woman sets husband on fire, booked

Upset over not taking her out, Phillaur woman sets husband on fire, booked

The man, a railways employee, sustained over 45% burns, police said

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 27-year-old woman in Phillaur town of Jalandhar district was booked on Friday for allegedly set her husband on fire in his sleep as she was annoyed with him for not taking her for shopping and to her parents’ place during the lockdown.

The man, a railways employee, sustained over 45% burns, police said.

Ramandeep Kaur (27) was married to Gurpreet Singh (29) of Phillaur’s Atwal Colony seven months ago after they came in contact through a social networking site, police added. Her parental house is in Kartar Nagar locality of Khanna in Ludhiana district.

“She always pressurised me to take her to her parents’ house and for shopping. Even during the lockdown, she continued with different demands. I, however, refused to go out due to the ongoing curfew,” Gurpreet said.

He is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana.

On Wednesday night, the two had a heated argument following which he went to sleep. Around 12:30am she poured some inflammable substance over him and set the bed afire, the complainant said.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the couple fought on several occasion in the previous weeks.

“We have recorded the complainant’s statement. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her on Friday,” the SI said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In