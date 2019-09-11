Urdu department at PU has many takers but no classroom of its own

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:51 IST

As more and more students queue up outside one of the oldest departments of Panjab University, the faculty faces a dilemma as the department has no classrooms of its own to teach them.

Grappling with poor infrastructure since inception, teachers at Urdu department are forced to take up classes in the Persian faculty room, which falls under the Urdu department itself, and in the classrooms of Chemical Engineering in the absence of their own designated classrooms.

The department has been allotted two rooms, one each for Urdu and Persian faculty, which are used as office, library and classrooms, all-in-one.

Professor Ali Abbbas, department coordinator said, “Students are increasing but we face the challenge of teaching them. We are forced to take classes in chemical engineering department. Sometimes, we take classes in our office which is also a library.”

At present, the department has over 150 students and 9 research scholars, which are likely to increase. With every passing year, thenumber of applications witness a rise but the basic infrastructure of the department remains the same. Besides, the number of students enrolled in certificate courses is also going up, burdening the already scarce resource.

The research scholars, who are also engaged in teaching, are worst hit as they have no study room like other departments and rely on open libraries or rooms of other departments, sometimes other spaces.

“The condition of the department has never been better. We were not provided a proper space for self study. We take classes of 1st and 3rd semester, M A Urdu, in the faculty room of Persian section of our department,” said Khursheed Ansari, a research scholar and library assistant, who has been associated with the department for nearly 30 years.

An official in the department, seeking anonymity, said the issue was taken up with the administration at many occasion but to no avail.

“Earlier, we were told that the department will be given space in the building where French, German and Chinese departments are, but that never happened. Neither were we given any space in the Guru Teg Bahadur hall as promised,” he said.

Newly elected Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president, who is pursuing M A in Urdu, said, “It is true that the department has no infrastructure to teach students. Our classes are taken in the faculty office room of Persian section. I will take up the matter with the authorities soon.”

Professor Shankar Jha, Dean University Instructions, said the issue has not been taken up formally with the authorities yet.

“They might have taken it up informally. They must discuss with us if they face such kind of problems. The university will take necessary steps,” Jha said.

