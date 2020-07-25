e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / UT excise department unearths ₹61-crore tax evasion racket

UT excise department unearths ₹61-crore tax evasion racket

Acting on a specific input, six teams were constituted to conduct searches at several premises of these firms on Friday

chandigarh Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The UT excise and taxation department has unearthed a GST scam worth ₹61 crore on Friday. Six city-based firms allegedly evaded ₹61-crore GST payment, according to excise officials.

Acting on a specific input, six teams were constituted to conduct searches at several premises of these firms on Friday.

“The department conducted searches at offices of M/s SR Agencies, M/s Global Home Solutions, M/s Rajat Enterprises, M/s Polytech, M/s Euro Sales and M/s Amba Agencies in Gobindpura and Manimajra,” said RK Chaudhary, assistant commissioner, UT excise and taxation.

These firms deal in pipes, tiles, etc. and evaded ₹61-crore GST payment. “The investigation conducted so far has revealed that these dealers did not pay GST to the government and facilitated illicit input tax credit (ITC) entitlement. All the firms have not filed their GSTR-3B monthly tax returns from February onward,” said Chaudhary.

“The premises of five firms were found closed and it has come to the fore that no such firms exist at the given addresses. Only M/s SR Agencies premises was located from where all other firms operated,” added Chaudhary.

Preliminary investigations revealed that firms generated e-way bills using motorcycles, three-wheelers, and even ambulance for showing transportation of goods. Some incriminating documents of the firms have been taken into possession. The investigation is underway as the department suspects the involvement of other firms in the racket.

