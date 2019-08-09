UT police challan car designated to Haryana DGP, who says errant official will pay from pocket

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:49 IST

When it’s Chandigarh police you can be sure even cars designated to offices of VIPs in khaki, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava in this case, are not spared and challaned (issued penalty notice) for breaking rules.

That’s what happened when Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Chandigarh president Gaurav Goel tweeted a picture he had taken of a white Ciaz at Labour Chowk at around 11.50 am on Thursday with tinted windows, punishable according to motor vehicle rules. The driver and co-passenger were also not wearing seat belts, Goel added, tagging senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Shashank Anand, MP Kirron Kher, Chandigarh BJP leader Sanjay Tandon and the home ministry.

Sources said the car belonged to an IPS officer from Haryana police.

Yadava, however, told Hindustan Times that he did not personally use the car and would punish the errant official after inquiries, making sure he paid the money from his own pocket.

“I clicked a picture when I saw that the car had a VIP number and belonged to the Haryana government,” Goel told HT later.

Reacting quickly, traffic police issued a traffic violation information slip (TVIS) postal challan on Thursday for the car. In a response from the traffic police handle, a tweet thanking Goel said: “Action has been taken on your complaint. E-Challan... has been issued.”

“The driver and co-passenger were also not wearing seat belts, but since it wasn’t visible in the picture only a notice for tinted glasses was sent.” Goel added.

“Every vehicle used by Haryana police officials is registered under the office of the DGP. We will find out who was driving this vehicle. The officer in question will be pulled up and will be made to pay the fine out of his own pocket,” Yadava said.

Traffic police officials on condition of anonymity said the challan will be sent by post to the DGP’s office in Sector 4 Panchkula and a fine worth ₹1,000 imposed. “No net or film to darken the mirrors can be put up in the car. It is a violation and a challan under section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act is issued, ” they said.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:49 IST