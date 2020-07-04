e-paper
Chandigarh / Veggie prices shoot up in Ludhiana amid hike in fuel prices

Veggie prices shoot up in Ludhiana amid hike in fuel prices

Prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes and lemons are worst hit and have increased by ₹30 in the last seven days

chandigarh Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A customer buying vegetables from vendor in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday.
Uncertainty over the Covid-19 lockdown, coupled with unfavourable weather and rising fuel prices has affected vegetable supply, causing prices to shoot up in city.

Prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes and lemons are worst hit and have increased by ₹30 in the last seven days.

The price of tomatoes has increased from ₹35 to ₹60 to ₹70 per kg in the last seven days. The price of potatoes has also shot up by ₹10 and capsicum by ₹20.

Rakesh Bhatia, a wholesale dealer at vegetable market, said, “Prices of vegetables have shot up in the last week. The hike in fuel prices has increased transportation cost, causing the spike. Prices are expected to come down in a week.”

The rise in the prices will also affect the household budget of residents. Sunita Mehra, a housewife, said, “The Covid-19 lockdown has had an adverse effect on finances of people and rise in vegetables prices will upset the household budget.”

