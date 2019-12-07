e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Vendors gone, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden visitors say they’ll miss street food

On Friday, the municipal corporation shifted street vendors from their current locations to their allotted sites.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:10 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The relocation of vendors from city’s hotspots such as Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake saw mixed reactions from the people, on the first day eviction drive.

Tourists visiting the place said that they had fond memories of eating street food with their family and friends at the lake and would miss it. “Street food items such as chat, pani puri were a delight to have with the beautiful breeze at the Sukhna lake. Although it makes the place look more spacious and peaceful, but the food items will be missed for sure,” said Nitish Avasti, a resident of Jalandhar who came to Sukhna lake for a visit with his friends.

Vanita Kapoor, a local resident said, “No doubt there is more tranquillity at the place now but there will certainly be a dip in crime near the lake and Rock Garden, especially at parking lots. But the hot soup after a nice walk around the lake and parks on a chilling winter evening will be missed.”

On Friday, the municipal corporation shifted street vendors from their current locations to their allotted sites. The vendors sitting at Sukhna Lake were shifted to Sector 7 where a total of 150 sites have been put up for vendors. Sunil Kumar, a young student studying at a coaching institute of the city, said, “This morning the lake looked less crowded in comparison to the other days. Near the light point too, the chaos is less. Earlier, the sidewalks occupied by vendors made it very difficult for us to walk.”

Even as tourists and locals continued to throng the Lake and Sukhna Lake, heavy police force was deployed at the spots in wake of the eviction drive. A total of three deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), 13 inspectors and 600 lower-rung police personnel were deployed on duty in the morning and evening separately. Sensing the threat to law and order situation, water cannon buses, mounted policemen were also deployed near the lake. A special team of traffic staff was also deployed at both places for proper parking of vehicles. UT deputy commissioner Mandeep Singh Brar, and senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagadale along with officials of the Chandigarh municipal corporation visited the Sector-17 plaza and Sector-15 to oversee the arrangement in the morning.

top news
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News