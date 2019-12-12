VIDEO ROW Arrogance not acceptable in public life: Jakhar to Singla

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:41 IST

In an apparent snub to education minister Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said a minister, MP or MLA has no right to be arrogant in public life.

Jakhar was reacting to a viral video clip in which Singla was allegedly seen using abusive language against protesting unemployed teachers outside his residence in Barnala last week.

Jakhar was talking to a group of mediapersons ahead of a meeting with party workers and leaders from Jalalabad constituency where Raminder Awla was elected as MLA in the bypoll held on October 21.

“Misbehaviour of any kind is not acceptable, especially at the level of a minister. No one in public life has the right to ride roughshod,” said Jakhar, adding that he regrets the incident.

SINGLA IN DENIAL MODE

Meanwhile, Singla told HT that he had never used abusive against anyone, particularly the teachers because of whom he has reached this level. “I always maintain respect for community of teachers as a whole.”

Addressing the party workers and leaders who campaigned in Jalalabad byoll, Jakhar said the bypoll result marks the beginning of end for SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal who vacated the seat after getting elected to Lok Sabha.

‘ONUS OF GOVERNANCE ON CM’

Reacting to the repeated complaints by party MLAs that bureaucracy was giving no heed to their demands, he said

the onus of governance falls on the CM.

Observing that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has a “lenient and forgiving nature,” Jakhar indirectly suggested that the CM should take the reins of the government in his own hands.

“Certainly, I can act as a bridge between the CM, government and the MLAs. The workers of a ruling party must be enthused,” he said, while adding that the challenge for the CM is even bigger as he “carries the weight of his image on his shoulders”.