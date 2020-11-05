e-paper
Virus claims 11 lives in Himachal

Virus claims 11 lives in Himachal

chandigarh Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
         

Eleven patients succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the state on Wednesday, taking the state’s total death toll to 349. Meanwhile, 433 new cases surfaced in Himachal.

Four deaths were reported in Shimla, two each in Kangra, Mandi and Kullu and one in Kinnaur. There has been a spurt in deaths in the state over the last week with 49 patients succumbing. The state’s cumulative infection tally stands at 23,365. So far, 19,554 patients have recovered in the state.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 105 were reported in Shimla, 76 in Mandi, 48 in Kangra, 46 in Kinnaur, 33 in Kullu, 25 in Sirmaur, 21 in Bilaspur, 20 in Hamirpur, 19 in Lahaul-Spiti, 18 in Chamba, 17 in Solan and five in Una.

With 3,701 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district, followed by Kangra (3,216) , Mandi (3,240), Shimla (2,837), Sirmaur (2,312), Una (1,594), Kullu (1,717), Bilaspur (1,363), Hamirpur (1,304), Chamba (1,215) and Kinnaur (440) and Lahaul-Spiti (426).

“Due to surge in Covid cases in Kaza in the Spiti Valley, the 21st Jan Manch that had been scheduled for November 8 will no longer take place.

