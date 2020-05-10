Virus spares no Haryana dist as infections cross 700 mark

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:06 IST

All districts of Haryana are now in the grip of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Sunday, the virus infected 28 more people of nine different districts, raising the state count to 703.

According to the health bulletin, at least 10 people have so far died of this disease in Haryana. The doubling rate of the infection has come down to nine days from 18 days on April 25.

One case each was on Sunday reported from Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal, Rohtak, Nuh and Palwal, two cases from Panchkula and three from Bhiwani. In Sonepat, maximum 11 fresh cases were detected, followed by seven in Faridabad.

In Panchkula, a truck driver, who recently visited Shimla, and a private firm employee who had returned to work in Baddi after the lockdown relaxations, were tested positive.

While 300 affected people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, there are total 393 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

THREE POSITIVE CASES IN BHIWANI

A 42-year-old JBT of Haryana government, along with his 15-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, of Vidya Nagar area in Bhiwani, has tested positive.

According to Dr Jitender Kadian, Bhiwani civil surgeon, the patients are asymptomatic and their samples were collected on May 4 through random sampling after a BSF man of the same area died of the virus in Delhi. Family members of the infected patients said they did not come in contact with the BSF personnel.

KURUKSHETRA VILLAGE SEALED

After Panchkula administration informed its Kurukshetra counterpart about the woman patient working as a cook in Sector-5 police station in Panchkula, her village was declared as a containment zone. Pehowa SDM Sonu Ram has been deputed to monitor the situation.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said the woman had come to Harigarh Bhorakh village on May 7. She was admitted to Covid-19 hospital in Shahbad and samples of her six family members were also sent for the testing. The CMO said since her sample was taken at Panchkula, her case will be added to the Panchkula tally.

“As of now, there is no active coronavirus case in Kurukshetra district. Two people, who were earlier found infected, have already been discharged,” the CMO added.

NINE CASES SURFACE IN JHAJJAR

Nine Covid cases were detected in Jhajjar on Sunday evening, though the health bulletin didn’t mention them.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Randeep Singh Punia said the patients include three family members of an infected person, five contacts of another carrier and one man from Bupania village.