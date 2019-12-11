e-paper
Weather dept predicts less rain, fog in Chandigarh this winter

Light to moderate rainfall (below 30mm) is expected on Thursday, while there is a chance of hail on Friday if the minimum temperature drops further

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:57 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The setting sun paints the sky a vivid crimson in Mohali on Tuesday.
The setting sun paints the sky a vivid crimson in Mohali on Tuesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

This year winter is expected to be less foggy and wet than previous years as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD regional director Surender Paul says, “ The El Nino current (warm) is weaker than the La Nina currents (cold) this year. Thus, the humid winds responsible for fog in winter will remain absent. Foggy conditions may prevail for a few days at the fag end of December and first week of January.”

“Fog will mostly be concentrated in isolated stretches along highways and railway lines. Both, advection fog and radiation fog, are likely to be formed. Radiation fog forms at night and dissipates after sunrise but advection fog persists through the day. As the humidity level in the city is high, it is likely that advection fog will be formed in case there is a sudden drop in temperature,” he says.

Fewer western disturbances

Though the number of western disturbances (WDs) that affect the region have increased over the year, it is expected that the number of WDs this year will be lower than last year. “In the winter of 2018, there were an average 14 WDs in the region per month. This year, there are five WDs. Therefore, Chandigarh will remain relatively dry,” says Paul.

Though the average temperature for the months of December, January and February is expected to be higher than normal, the minimum temperatures may be lower than last year,” says Paul.

“Rain will prevent the minimum temperature from falling too steeply. A drier winter means that a lower minimum temperature is likely even if the maximum temperature remains high,” says Paul. Last year, the city escaped the cold wave (the temperature never dipped more than 4.5 degrees in two consecutive days). However, a cold wave is likely this year, as per the IMD.

The maximum temperature increased from 21.6°C on Monday to 22.6°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature dropped from 8.9°C on Monday to 7.7°C on Tuesday.

The humidity stayed between 97% and 38% on Tuesday.

The forecast

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 18°C and 23°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 8°C and 9°C.

As per IMD officials, a western disturbance in the region is responsible for the cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain below 30mm is expected on Thursday. There is a chance of receiving hail on Friday, if the minimum temperature drops.

As per officials, a five -degree rise in minimum temperature and a five-degree drop in maximum temperature is expected during this period.

