Will extend support to Apex Body of People’s Movement: LAHDC executive councillor

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Newly elected Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council chief executive councillor Tashi Gyalson on Saturday promised to run a ‘good and responsive council’ for the next five years.

Gyalson, an advocate, was elected chief executive councillor on Saturday morning. Upon taking over the chair, he said, “I promise a good and healthy hill council. We will nominate executive councillors and a strategy will be drawn for the next five years.”

Gyalson said, “There are new challenges and responsibilities on our shoulders as Ladakh has now become a UT. However, I assure the people of Ladakh that we will work together to take Ladakh to new heights.”

On the sixth schedule, Gyalson said The Apex Body of People’s Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh had recently met home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and had returned satisfied: “The apex body looked satisfied and I am hopeful that everything will be done in the interest of the region. We will also extend every possible help to the apex body,” he added.

The people of Leh have been demanding constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule and on September 28 former BJP minister and ex-president of the BJP’s Ladakh unit Chering Dorjay had cautioned the Centre of a sustained campaign in case the apex body was hoodwinked.

The Apex Body of People’s Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh is an apolitical body, comprising former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang, Dorjay, Thiksay monastery head Rinpoche Nawang Chamba Stanzin and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora, has been demanding constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule of the constitution for Ladakh along the lines of north-eastern states. The umbrella group includes political parties and religious organizations and all-powerful Leh-based Ladakh Buddhist Association.

Chhewang had resigned from his post and primary membership of the BJP in November 2018 over not conferring UT status to Ladakh region.

