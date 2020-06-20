e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Will find amicable solution to Sikh settlers’ issue, Adityanath tells SAD delegation

Will find amicable solution to Sikh settlers’ issue, Adityanath tells SAD delegation

The UP CM assured a delegation of the SAD that no Sikh farmer will be displaced in the state

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured a three-member delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that no Sikh farmer will be displaced in the state.

Disclosing this after a meeting with the UP chief minister, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said the Adityanath also announced that his government will earmark an alternative site for the armed forces centre which was earlier proposed to be built on the land which Sikh farmers are settled on in Bijnore’s Champatpur Chakla.

Besides Champatpur Chakla settlers, Sikhs in Lakhimpur Kheri of Swar tehsil in Rampur and Pilibhit were also fearing displacement.

The SAD delegation visited UP on the directions of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Chandumajra said Adityanath had also formed four separate teams to conduct surveys at all four places where Sikhs feared displacement to find out ways and means to give them rights to the land they were tilling.

Chandumajra was accompanied by former ministers Sikander Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema.

They said in the meeting, Adityanath summoned top officers, including revenue secretary to find an amicable solution to the problems being faced by the Sikh farmers. He said local BJP legislators Sushant Singh and Pardeep Singh also attended the meeting.

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In