Will find amicable solution to Sikh settlers’ issue, Adityanath tells SAD delegation

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured a three-member delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that no Sikh farmer will be displaced in the state.

Disclosing this after a meeting with the UP chief minister, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said the Adityanath also announced that his government will earmark an alternative site for the armed forces centre which was earlier proposed to be built on the land which Sikh farmers are settled on in Bijnore’s Champatpur Chakla.

Besides Champatpur Chakla settlers, Sikhs in Lakhimpur Kheri of Swar tehsil in Rampur and Pilibhit were also fearing displacement.

The SAD delegation visited UP on the directions of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Chandumajra said Adityanath had also formed four separate teams to conduct surveys at all four places where Sikhs feared displacement to find out ways and means to give them rights to the land they were tilling.

Chandumajra was accompanied by former ministers Sikander Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema.

They said in the meeting, Adityanath summoned top officers, including revenue secretary to find an amicable solution to the problems being faced by the Sikh farmers. He said local BJP legislators Sushant Singh and Pardeep Singh also attended the meeting.