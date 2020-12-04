Winter vacation amid Covid: PGIMER department heads directed to ensure adequate faculty available for emergencies

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:24 IST

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to give winter vacation to the faculty members in a staggered manner. Officials said that the head of departments have been asked to maintain an adequate faculty ratio required to deal with any urgency related to Covid-19.

A communication sent to the department heads along with the vacation roster of respective departments stated that they should ensure that adequate faculty is available for smooth functioning.

The Covid hospital at PGIMER is one of the biggest facilities in the region to treat moderate to severe cases of Covid-19. Besides, patients from Chandigarh, it caters to patients from Punjab and Haryana as well.

Since March, more than 2,000 Covid-19 patients have been treated here. As more healthcare services have been diverted to Covid services, the routine healthcare services have been affected however, emergency services are being provided to patients.

“I have received intimation from various faculty members that they won’t go on vacations, but there should be a system under which they can avail their leave, “ PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said.

Usually, a 15-day long winter vacation is provided to around 600 faculty members, during which the departments function at 50% capacity.

The department heads have also been asked for strict compliance with the order, and if any faculty is not able to avail the vacation, their leaves will be credited to their accounts as earned leaves.