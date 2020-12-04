e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Winter vacation amid Covid: PGIMER department heads directed to ensure adequate faculty available for emergencies

Winter vacation amid Covid: PGIMER department heads directed to ensure adequate faculty available for emergencies

A communication sent to the department heads, along with the vacation roster of respective departments, stated that they should ensure that adequate faculty is available for smooth functioning

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to give winter vacation to the faculty members in a staggered manner. Officials said that the head of departments have been asked to maintain an adequate faculty ratio required to deal with any urgency related to Covid-19.

A communication sent to the department heads along with the vacation roster of respective departments stated that they should ensure that adequate faculty is available for smooth functioning.

The Covid hospital at PGIMER is one of the biggest facilities in the region to treat moderate to severe cases of Covid-19. Besides, patients from Chandigarh, it caters to patients from Punjab and Haryana as well.

Since March, more than 2,000 Covid-19 patients have been treated here. As more healthcare services have been diverted to Covid services, the routine healthcare services have been affected however, emergency services are being provided to patients.

“I have received intimation from various faculty members that they won’t go on vacations, but there should be a system under which they can avail their leave, “ PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said.

Usually, a 15-day long winter vacation is provided to around 600 faculty members, during which the departments function at 50% capacity.

The department heads have also been asked for strict compliance with the order, and if any faculty is not able to avail the vacation, their leaves will be credited to their accounts as earned leaves.

top news
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In