e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Wireless communication, commercialisation of technology discussed during webinar at Panjab University

Wireless communication, commercialisation of technology discussed during webinar at Panjab University

The webinar was organised by the department of electronics and communication engineering of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET)

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Wireless communication and commercialisation of technology were discussed during a webinar organised by the department of electronics and communication engineering of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) on Friday.

The webinar was sponsored by the third phase of technical education quality improvement programme (TEQIP-III).

Professor Sunil Joshi from Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, spoke on the tkey components of the channel response and commonly used empirical models such as Hata Model.

Professor Arvind Kumar from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, spoke about the massive MIMO technology to grow 5G capacity.

During the third session, Surender Singh Saini from CSIO-CSIR spoke on the commercialisation and transfer of technology. He also spoke on challenges at individual-level, technology-level, organisation-level and national-level. He said commercialisation of the technology was not a one-time phenomenon, but a continuous process for sustained technological growth.

top news
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQs
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQs
In highest single-day spike, India records 2,364 Covid-19 cases
In highest single-day spike, India records 2,364 Covid-19 cases
Central Vista project: Environment ministry clears way for new Parliament building
Central Vista project: Environment ministry clears way for new Parliament building
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news