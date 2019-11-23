e-paper
Woman among 2 held for Muktsar man’s murder

The police have also recovered the weapon and bike purportedly used in the crime

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after a 27-year-old man was found murdered in Muktsar town, police on Friday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of two persons, including a woman.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagsir Singh and Sarbjeet Kaur, both in their late thirties.

The body of Rajeev Kumar (27), a local resident, was found near the Bathinda bypass on Thursday morning with multiple wounds.

The police have also recovered the weapon and bike purportedly used in the crime.

Rajeev’s family said he left home on Wednesday evening and did not return.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, the police registered a case against four persons under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Addressing a press conference, Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajbachan Singh Sandhu said, “Jagsir Singh had an affair with Sarbjeet Kaur. He had suspicion that she was also having an affair with Rajeev. Then he thought of killing Rajeev. He along with his friends and Sarbjeet killed the victim with sharp-edged weapons. Further probe is on.”

Both Jagsir and Sarbjeet are married, the police said.

