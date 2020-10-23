e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Woman duped of ₹5 lakh on pretext of job

Woman duped of ₹5 lakh on pretext of job

The accused had assured the complainant of a clerical job and had demanded ₹7 lakh for the same

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The police booked a Manimajra resident for duping a woman of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of securing a clerical job in a bank.

The accused was identified as Sunny Virk of Govindpura, Manimajra.

Complainant Sarsawati of Sector 46, Chandigarh, stated that her husband, who is a defence staffer posted at DRDO, Chandigarh, was training in Panchkula in March 2019 when he met one Harpreet Kaur at the bus stand who told him that she had applied for a job in CTU and could get a job for his wife well.

Harpreet had then got them introduced to Sunny who had assured them of a clerical job and demanded ₹7 lakh for the same. They had paid ₹5 lakh but despite waiting for three months neither did Saraswati get the job nor was the money refunded.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

