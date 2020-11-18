Woman, kin booked for duping Ludhiana man of ₹10 lakh on pretext of taking son abroad

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:34 IST

A Sangrur woman and her family members were booked on Tuesday for duping a city resident of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of marrying his son and settling down abroad with him.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Rurka village. The accused have been identified as Mandeep Kaur of Dehleez Khurd village in Sangrur, her brother Narinder Singh, father Amarjit Singh and sister Amandeep Kaur.

Gurmeet stated in his complaint that his son, Arvinder Singh, wanted to settle down abroad. Meanwhile, he had come in contact with Mandeep in 2018, who claimed that she had obtained a band score of six in IELTS and applied for a study visa to Canada.

She said that if Gurmeet bears all her expenses to study abroad, she will marry his son and take him to Canada on a spouse visa.

Gurmeet added that he had given Rs 10 lakh to Mandeep and solemnised her marriage with his son on July 14, 2018.

Meanwhile, Mandeep’s visa application was rejected she returned to her parent’s house.

He alleged that she received Rs 8.5 lakh as refund, but never returned the money, following which he filed a complaint.

ASI Bhisham Dev, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)., 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused following an investigation.