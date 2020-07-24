Woman on morning walk loses chain to snatcher in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:44 IST

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched gold chain from a woman, who was out for a morning stroll in Sector 42, Chandigarh on Friday. The victim, Jasbir Kaur, was returning home at 5.40 am when one of the accused, with his face covered, came from the rear and snatched her gold chain. The accused sped away after committing the crime.

In a scuffle with snatchers, the woman fell on the road and also received minor injuries. She was taken to a hospital for first aid. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. Cops have registered a case under Sections 379 A (punishment for theft) and 356 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person in an attempt to commit theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 36 police station and started a probe in the matter.