Home / Chandigarh / Women panel seeks report on complaint against IAS officer

chandigarh Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:32 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
CHANDIGARH

Punjab women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati on Tuesday sought a report from the state government on the charge of “inappropriate behaviour” levelled by a woman Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer against a 2012-batch IAS officer.

“I have called for the report from the chief secretary following media reports regarding the complaint of the PCS officer against her boss,” she said. The woman officer had met the chief secretary last week along with some of her PCS colleagues and sought action against her boss for his alleged “inappropriate behaviour” with her.

The state government is likely to shift the IAS officer from the department. HT made several attempts to contact him, but he did not respond.

