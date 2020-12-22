Worry over finances after Covid outbreak impacting mental health in HP: Survey

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2020

Mental health issues after the Covid-19 outbreak have yet to be assessed fully, but in Himachal Pradesh people have had significant concerns over the financial losses they suffered during the lockdown, reveals a study carried out by government agencies after a spurt in suicide cases in the state.

The spike in suicides this year was first flagged off by the police department which gathered data from all police stations. About 657 suicides were reported in the first nine months of 2020 till September 30 as compared to 709 in 2019. In fact, 302 suicides were reported in just three months, from May to July.

This was when the state’s mental health authority and Himachal Pradesh University’s department of psychology carried out a statewide mental health survey and design strategies to tackle such issues.

A mobile based survey was carried out from November 18 to December 8 and the report was released on Tuesday. Though questionnaires were sent to 15,000 persons in Shimla, Chamba and Mandi districts, only 5,188 people responded . Participants’ identities were kept confidential.

Govt employees feel ‘secure’

The report stated that government employees were relatively secure about their finances, but workers in private enterprises and the self-employed faced loss of income, leading to the anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies.

The population below the age group of 25 at the career planning stage also reported high levels of stress because of academic and career uncertainties.

The second group aged between 26 to 60, which was more settled in life, experienced anxiety and depression due to the threat of contracting Covid-19.

Groups older than 60 were also apprehensive of contracting and dying of Covid -19 and, as a result, experienced depression.

Sad and irritable

According to the survey, 23.87% of the population between the age group of 26 to 60 years was preoccupied with the idea of the contracting Covid-19, while 92% reported feeling “sad and irritable.”

Males (10.95%) were most likely to display such behaviour than women (6.68%). About 14.92% of the respondents also complained about sleeping disorders

About 50.91% people reported feeling anxious and the depressed after watching and the reading Covid-related content.

Most of the respondents said they were unwilling to go for counselling and only 4.17% sought psychiatric consultation even as 2.42% contemplated ending their lives due to stress . Of these, “0.04 % reported having put their suicidal ideas into action,” said Sanjay Pathak, CEO of the state mental health authority .

What’s recommended

Recommendations that health experts have made going forward :

1.Strengthening of mental health services in districts by ensuring that at least 10 psychiatric beds are available at places where psychiatrists are available.

2. Setting up satellite clinics with mental health support by the district mental health team at the sub-district level.

3. Training of medical officers and field staff in handling and identifying patients with mental illness.

4. Verbal autopsy of the all completed suicide cases to ascertain circumstances that led to the act.

5. Financial assistance to patients (travelling expenses, food bills and accommodation charge with attendant) for those experiencing hopelessness, with psychiatric support.