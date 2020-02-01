Noted Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana cremated in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:26 IST

Noted Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana, 84, was cremated at Birji cremation ground in Patiala on Saturday.

She breathed her last at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday afternoon, where she was undergoing treatment for acute congestion in lungs.

Tiwana’s son Simranjit Singh lit the pyre. Senior officials from the district administration and eminent personalities from the field of literature paid floral tributes to the writer at the cremation ground.

Her body was taken to her residence at Punjabi university at around 9am from where it was taken to the crematorium around noon.

Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit laid a floral wreath on the body to pay tributes,

on behalf of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. A remembrance meet will be held at the gurdwara on Punjabi University premises on February 9.

The Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi awardee was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Mohali since three weeks after she fell ill owing to extreme cold.

She was first admitted at a private hospital in Patiala and was then shifted to Mohali when her health began to deteriorate.

In 2015, Tiwana had returned the Padma Shri bestowed on her to express solidarity with writers protesting against “suppression of freedom of expression and growing communalism.”