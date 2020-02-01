e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Noted Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana cremated in Patiala

Noted Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana cremated in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Politicians, academicians, literary personalities and officials of district administration paying tributes to the writes in Patiala on Saturday.
Politicians, academicians, literary personalities and officials of district administration paying tributes to the writes in Patiala on Saturday.(HT photo)
         

Noted Punjabi novelist Dalip Kaur Tiwana, 84, was cremated at Birji cremation ground in Patiala on Saturday.

She breathed her last at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday afternoon, where she was undergoing treatment for acute congestion in lungs.

Tiwana’s son Simranjit Singh lit the pyre. Senior officials from the district administration and eminent personalities from the field of literature paid floral tributes to the writer at the cremation ground.

Her body was taken to her residence at Punjabi university at around 9am from where it was taken to the crematorium around noon.

Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit laid a floral wreath on the body to pay tributes,
on behalf of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. A remembrance meet will be held at the gurdwara on Punjabi University premises on February 9.

The Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi awardee was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Mohali since three weeks after she fell ill owing to extreme cold.

She was first admitted at a private hospital in Patiala and was then shifted to Mohali when her health began to deteriorate.

In 2015, Tiwana had returned the Padma Shri bestowed on her to express solidarity with writers protesting against “suppression of freedom of expression and growing communalism.”

tags
top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News