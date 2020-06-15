e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Youth injured as shots fired in Chandigarh’s Sector 56

Youth injured as shots fired in Chandigarh’s Sector 56

Police said he had a miraculous escape as a bullet just grazed his head

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Victim Vinod Kumar was rushed to hospital after the incident around 11pm on Sunday.
Victim Vinod Kumar was rushed to hospital after the incident around 11pm on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 21-year-old youth was injured after being shot at multiple times at Palsora village in Sector 56 late on Sunday night.

Victim Vinod Kumar, who lives in the same area, was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, after the incident around 11pm.

Police said he had a miraculous escape as a bullet just grazed his head. At the time of filing of this report, police couldn’t confirm how many men were involved in the crime or that how many shots were fired. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 39 police station.

The incident comes close on the heels of two shooting incidents in the city.

Five men had opened fire outside the Sector 33 bungalow of a businessman Rakesh Singla on May 31, in what turned out to be part of an extortion racket being run by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Later, on June 2, two men opened fire outside a liquor shop in the posh Sector 9 locality, leaving two men injured. Several arrests have been made in both cases.

