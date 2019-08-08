From the archives of the Hindustan Times: August 8

chronicles

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:20 IST

Atomic bomb assault against Japan (1945)

London- An atomic bomb which loosens the pent-up forces of the Universe equal to over 20,000 tons of T.N.T., has 2,000 times the blast power of the British ”Grand slam bomb” and represents one of the Greatest scientific advances of history, has been dropped on Japan.

U.S war secretary Henry L. Stimson today (August 7) predicted that the New Atomic bomb would “prove of tremendous aid” in shortening the war with Japan. Mr Stimson made this statement as the army reported an impenetrable cloud of smoke and dust” had cloaked Hiroshima after it was hit by the new weapon from the air.

Reliable military Quarters in Washington report that complete plans for an all-out atom bomb assault against Japan are ready for immediate implementation, “Reuter’s” Washington correspondent cabled early this morning. Meanwhile, they are awaiting complete reconnaissance report on the effect of the first such missile which crashed down early on Monday morning on Hiroshima fortified port and army base on west Honshu island on which Tokyo stands.

Hindi voted state language (1949)

Over 100 scholars from various parts of India who participated in the two-day All-India National Language Convention in New Delhi yesterday (August 6) gave their unanimous verdict that “Hindi with Devanagari as its character be adopted in the constitution of India as the national language of the Union of India.”

The convention also resolved that “the dignity of the nation demands that in the international sphere the use of Hindi should begin immediately, that for Central and inter-provincial purposes, Hindi should displace English progressively and that the maximum period for this displacement should be ten years.”

The resolution said that the States of the Union should be free to use regional languages for all purposes within the States.

The convention also urged that in all provinces the teaching of two Indian languages (the regional language and the national language or, in the case of Hindi-speaking provinces, the national language and another provincial language) should be made compulsory.

Arti swims channel (1987)

Bombay- Fourteen-year-old Arti Pradhan, a school girl from Thane in Maharashtra, today (August 7) created history by becoming the youngest Indian to cross the treacherous English Channel.

She is the eighth Indian swimmer to achieve this feat.

Braving chilly weather and choppy seas, Arti took 12 hour and 23 minutes for her swim from Dover to Calais, a distance of 20 nautical miles.

According to information received here by Swimming Federation of India’s vice-president M. S. Shastri, Arti was almost carried away by a strong current midway through her attempt.

Meanwhile, it was learnt, that another Maharashtra swimmer Makrand Abbyankar, was not allowed to swim by the channel authorities as he was underweight.

There are three other swimmers form the same State-national champion Anita Sood, Raju and Rajesh Gadgil- at Dover waiting for a green signal to make the attempt.

In all, eight Indians, including Arti, have carved their names in the channel crossing manual since Mihir Sen, the great marathon swimmer, touched the French point from Dover in the early seventies.

The others to follow him were Brijan Das, Avinash Sarang, Bijoy Jain, Taranath Shenoy and Sailesh Khilje. Shenoy, the deaf and dumb swimmer from Bombay, became the first handicapped person to have the honour.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 11:19 IST