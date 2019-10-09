From the archives of the Hindustan Times : October 09

chronicles

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:13 IST

Jayaprakash Narayan dead

Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, 76, the author of the “total revolution”, is no more. He breathed his last peacefully at his Kadam Kuan residence in central Patna early this morning (October 8).

His death has plunged the whole city, nay the whole nation, into grief. All Government offices have been closed for two days and a 13-day State mourning has been announced by the Bihar Government.

The departed leader will be given a State funeral here at Bansghat on the bank of the Ganga tomorrow. The last rites will be performed by Mr. Anil Kumar Sinha, Mr Narayan’s nephew, who flew to Patna from Bombay along with his father, Mr Rajeshwar Prasad.

President Sanjiva Reddy and Vice-President M. Hidayatullah flew in here this morning and placed wreaths on Mr Narayan’s body, lying in State at the Srikrishna Memorial Hall. Both are staying on tonight to attend the funeral.

Prime Minister Charan Singh will come here by a special plane tomorrow morning. Acharya J. B. Kripalani is also arriving here at about the same time.

A large number of national leaders have already come here by plane or train to participate in the funeral procession. They include UP Chief Minister Banarsi Das, Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister V. K. Sakhlecha, West Bengal Governor T. N. Singh, Rajasthan Governor Raghukul Tilak, Mr Morarji Desai, Mrs Indira Ganhi, Janata president Chandra Shekhar, Lok Dal working chairman Raj Narain, Mr Madhu Dandavate and Mr. Madhu Limaye. Former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram drove straight from Sasaram to Patna to pay his homage to the departed leader.

Sensex crosses 5000 mark

Bulls Continued to run amok on the bourses for the second day in succession, with the sensex crossing the 5000 mark and making history in the process. The sensex which had closed at around 4968 points on Tuesday (October 5) crossed the 5000 mark in early trading and touched a high more than 5091 points before settling at 4981.74 on profit taking.

The Bombay Stock Exchange celebrated the BSE Sensex landmark in a grand style by having a get-together and releasing balloons in the air as also distribution of sweets.

The mood at the Bombay Stock Exchange continued to be marked with buoyancy as years of bearishness had been overcome in grand style.

In fact most of the brokers and marketmen are talking bullish and there seems to be no bear in the market.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Mr. Hemendra Kothari, chairman of DSP Merrill Lynch, stated that he continued to remain largely bullish and it was the right time to park money into equities. “At the most there could be some technical reaction but the undertone is clearly bullish,” he stated.

A dealer at a local booking house stated that there was no limit for the sensex. “Look at how people had talked about the Dow Jones index but it has consistently been going upwards and had crossed the 10000 mark”, he stated. The market seems to have discounted every factor including the diesel price hike as well as the fiscal deficit.

Syed Modi rallies to bag badminton gold

India’s 21-year-old national champion Syed Modi won the men’s singles gold at the Commonwealth Games badminton tonight (October 8) after an upset 7-15, 15-8, 15-5 victory over second-seeded Nick Yates of England

Modi’s victory was his first major success in international badminton and followed up compatriot Prakash Padukone’s triumph at the Edmonton Games in 1978.

Yates, 21, The former Canadian Open singles champion used his superior courtcraft and powerful overhead smashes to race ahead and win the first game in 25 minutes.

Fourth-seeded Modi established an early 3-1 lead over Yates in the second game and then took a firm grip when Yates appeared to tire after levelling at 3-3.

The Indian went 10-1 ahead in the decider as Yates succumbed to the relentless pressure

Modi, who has just recovered from an attack of influenza, said he was still feeling weak and had a further loss of confidence when he dropped the first game.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:13 IST