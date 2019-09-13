1,000 posts cleared for PGIMER’s Sangrur centre

cities

Chandigarh In a slew of measures to streamline healthcare services in the region, the Union health ministry has sanctioned around 1,000 posts for the satellite centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at Sangrur. The sanctioned posts include faculty positions, nursing and the allied staff, PGI director Dr Jagat Ram said.

The decision was taken during the governing body meeting of the institute headed by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The governing body also gave nod to 36 posts of faculty and other staff at the drug de-addiction treatment centre of the institute. The health ministry has also approved the proposal to increase the spending power of the institute’s purchase committee. “Earlier, the institute purchase power committee could spend only ₹25 lakh, which has now been increased to ₹1 crore,” Jagat Ram said.

The governing body has also ratified the appointment 88 faculty positions at PGIMER and 45 faculty positions at AIIMS, Bathinda and Rishikesh. It also cleared revised recruitment rules for various positions at the institute.

“For positions at Sangrur, finance ministry will now approve the health ministry’s decision and recruitments will be made accordingly,” Jagat Ram said.

