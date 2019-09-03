1,437 MBBS, BDS seats vacant, 2nd round of counselling from today

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:18 IST

FARIDKOT A total of 1,437 MBBS and BDS seats remained vacant after the first round of online counselling conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. The online counselling started on August 29 and closed on Saturday evening.

The second round of counselling to fill the vacant seats, including those under the all-India quota that were reverted to the state, will begin from Tuesday (September 3) at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot.

After facing legal tangles, the admission to MBBS and BDS courses was delayed by more than a month. The Supreme Court has directed the BFUHS to complete the admissions process by September 7.

In the eight medical colleges across the state, 513 of the 1,225 MBBS seats are vacant. This also includes 45 all-India quota MBBS seats, which were reverted to the state.

Seventy of the 250 MBBS seats are vacant at Government Medical College, Amritsar, 82 of 225 seats at Government Medical College, Patiala, and 45 of the 125 seats at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot.

924 BDS SEATS UP FOR GRABS

Much to the dismay of the 15 dental colleges in the state, of the 1,230 BDS seats in private and government colleges, only 306 seats have been allotted during the online counselling session held by the BFUHS. An official said 924 BDS seats, including 11 under the all-India quota, remained vacant.

A BFUHS official said the admission for 1,437 vacant MBBS and BDS seats would take place during the second round of counselling scheduled between September 3 and 6. “One last counselling round will be held on September 7 to fill seats that fell vacant after the second round of counselling due to shifting of candidates in different categories,” the official added.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 01:18 IST