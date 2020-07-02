10-day lockdown in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:43 IST

A day after the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) decided to impose a lockdown, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Ulhasnagar, too, have announced a 10-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. While lockdown in Navi Mumbai and Panvel will be implemented from the midnight of July 3 to July 13, Ulhasnagar will observe a lockdown from Thursday (July 2) to July 12.

The Covid-19 situation in Navi Mumbai is worsening at an alarming rate with cases having tripled in the past one month. The total number of positive cases increased from 2,284 on June 1 to 6,823 on July 1. The number of deaths have tripled as well from 75 to 217 in one month. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday reported 218 new cases and six deaths.

NMMC commissioner Annsaheb Misal said, “Barring the wholesale APMC market and Thane-Belapur TTC industrial area, entire NMMC will be under strict lockdown from midnight of July 3 to July 13. Only essential services and establishments will be allowed to operate. Private vehicles will also be allowed only for essential services and emergencies.”

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also declared a 10-day lockdown from July 3 to July 13 after the city witnessed its highest one-day spike with 136 new cases. PCMC has witnessed a four-fold rise in cases in one month.

PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “Eminent citizens and residents demanded that we declare a complete lockdown to control the situation. I have hence ordered a complete lockdown from 9pm on July 3 to midnight July 13. Any violations will be strictly dealt with. In the next two days, residents should stock up on essential goods without violating social distancing.”

Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) recorded 68 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,982. The city has recorded 48 deaths so far.

According to the guidelines for the lockdown from Thursday to July 12, residents will have to depend on home delivery of essential goods between 9am to 9pm. The civic body also declared that it will levy a fine of ₹1,000 on those found roaming without a mask.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), on the other hand, recorded 350 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the toll of positive cases to 6,925. Three new deaths were also reported on Wednesday, taking the toll to 123.

TMC has, on Tuesday, announced a 10-day lockdown starting July 2 till July 12. Thane district collector has also ordered lockdown in all rural areas of the district including municipal councils and gram panchayats.

TMC on Wednesday recorded 363 positive cases and 15 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 9,135 and deaths to 322. TMC has initiated a special cleanliness movement wherein each day a particular ward will be chosen and employees and officials from that ward and nearby wards will ensure it is clean. The initiative began on Wednesday with Naupada and Kopri wards.

“This initiative is to ensure cleanliness is maintained on roads, nullah, and public toilets. Moreover, the commissioner also did a survey of Naupada and Kopri areas to understand the spread of the pandemic in these areas,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.