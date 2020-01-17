108 unsafe quarters razed in railway colony number 10

cities

Railway officials demolished 108 out of the 149 quarters declared unsafe in colony number 10 here on Friday. The remaining quarters will be demolished in the near future, the officials said.

A heavy police force was deployed in the colony to maintain law and order. There was a sense of panic among residents, mostly non-railway men, but no violence was reported.

The staff from the engineering department were making announcements in the colony using megaphones asking residents to vacate the quarters as early as possible.

Although, notices had been served on the people residing in the unsafe quarters over a month ago, but some people, who had not vacated the quarters, were seen rushing out with their belongings.

Inhabitants collecting their belongings in Ludhiana on January 17. ( Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

Senior section engineer (SSE) Sunil Kumar said notices had already been issued to the persons residing in these quarters and announcements were also made several times in the past. “Today, the demolition drive was conducted in the presence of assistant divisional engineer Kapil Vats,” he said.

“As many as 149 quarters have been identified unsafe in this colony, but today 108 quarters were demolished, the remaining will also be razed soon. Earlier, 27 quarters were demolished in colony number 4 in November and 175 quarters and 200 shanties in colony number 5 last month,” he said.

He added that many unauthorised people (non-railway employees) were residing in these quarters.

‘QUARTERS BEING ALLOTTED ALSO IN BAD CONDITION’

Members of the Railway Men’s Union had an argument with officials of the engineering department. They claimed the new quarters, allotted to the employees, who were residing in these unsafe quarters, were also in a bad condition. They said walls of these houses had also developed cracks on the walls, sewers are choked and doors of toilets are broken.

An employee, Deepak, from the signal and telecom department, said, “The quarters, being allotted to the employees, are also in a worse condition than the quarters being demolished. The authorities should have at least repaired these quarters before allotting them to us.”

He added many employees have refused to shift to these quarters and are residing as tenants in private houses in the city.

Another employee, Navjot Kanwar, from the Electric Shed, said, “Despite several complaints, the authorities had not repaired these quarters and now declared them unsafe. “When we were residing in one of these quarters, we had to spend a lot from our pockets to carry our repairs of the house, and now we are again spending on our own to repair the quarter, which has been allotted to us as this quarter is also in a poor condition,” she said.

SSE Sunil Kumar said the quarters, where the employees have been shifted, are in a good condition. “Some minor repairs are needed, which will be provided,” he added.