14 booked for murder bid on hosiery owner in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:21 IST

The division number 5 police arrested one and booked 13 others on Monday for a murder bid on a hosiery owner and his friend following a road rage.

The arrested accused was identified as Vijay Kumar of Azad Nagar and the accused who are yet to be arrested include Hitesh Mittal, Abhishek Garg, DC Garg, and their 10 unidentified accomplices.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sahil Malhotra, 24, of Harbanspura. He stated that he along with his friends had gone to the Sarabha Nagar main market for dinner on Sunday night when four of the accused turned up in the area and ran their car over his foot.

When Ayush and his friends raised objection, the accused attacked them. They called 10 of their accomplices and thrashed Ayush with sticks and rods.The accused fled the spot as passersby started gathering around.

ASI Gursewak Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 307, 324, 341, 148, 149, and 506 of the IPC had been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest the rest of them.