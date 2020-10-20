e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 14 booked for murder bid on hosiery owner in Ludhiana

14 booked for murder bid on hosiery owner in Ludhiana

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sahil Malhotra, 24, of Harbanspura. He stated that he along with his friends had gone to the Sarabha Nagar main market for dinner on Sunday night when four of the accused turned up in the area and ran their car over his foot.

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The division number 5 police arrested one and booked 13 others on Monday for a murder bid on a hosiery owner and his friend following a road rage.

The arrested accused was identified as Vijay Kumar of Azad Nagar and the accused who are yet to be arrested include Hitesh Mittal, Abhishek Garg, DC Garg, and their 10 unidentified accomplices.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sahil Malhotra, 24, of Harbanspura. He stated that he along with his friends had gone to the Sarabha Nagar main market for dinner on Sunday night when four of the accused turned up in the area and ran their car over his foot.

When Ayush and his friends raised objection, the accused attacked them. They called 10 of their accomplices and thrashed Ayush with sticks and rods.The accused fled the spot as passersby started gathering around.

ASI Gursewak Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 307, 324, 341, 148, 149, and 506 of the IPC had been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest the rest of them.

top news
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In