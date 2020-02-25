14 candidates file nomination for 12-member TMT committee

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:02 IST

Fourteen candidates have filed their nomination for 12 seats in Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) committee election of Thane Municipal Corporation to be held on March 4. The election will put Shiv Sena’s tact to test as the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, which has an alliance with the party at the state, has filed one additional nomination each. The Sena might have to forego one of their seats to accommodate either of the two.

As per the seat sharing equation, the TMT committee comprises 12 seats — Sena will get seven members, the NCP three and the BJP two.

A TMC official said, “Fourteen candidates have filed their nomination — seven from the Sena, four from the NCP, two from the BJP and one from Congress. If two members do not withdraw their nomination, we will have to conduct an election to elect the 12 members.”

The Congress has no claim on any of the TMT seat, but because it had helped the Sena in standing committee elections, it is expecting a seat. The NCP also is hopeful for an extra seat as the party is in alliance with the Sena in the state. Either the three will try to keep all the seats and defeat the BJP candidate or the Sena will have to part with one of its seat.