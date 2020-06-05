14 of 26-member family test negative in Pune after index case contracts Covid-19; docs point to time of contact testing

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:02 IST

PUNE Fourteen members of a family tested negative for Covid-19 infection after their 60-year-old relative contracted the virus. On contact tracing the family, 12 of the 26-member family tested positive for the virus, including the senior citizen. Doctors caution that the number of negatives was possible because of test timing, which is usually the next day. The highest chances of infection is on the fourth or fifth day.

The patient who was admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) showed initial signs of sore throat and sneezing. The patient got himself tested and result showed positive. Soon, the family was contact traced and only 11 tested positive. Those who tested negative were mostly young and did not report any comorbidity.

When the patient’s condition was deteriorating, the family also opted for Ayurvedic treatment after consulting the treating doctor. The Ayurvedic treatment was done under Dr Yogesh Bendale of Rasayu Ayurved clinic. Dr Bendale said, “The real strength of Ayurveda lies in its multi-system biology approach and patient-centric approach. It acts in sync with body’s own defence mechanism and thus can be of a great use in critical cases as well. He believes that body’s immune system plays a critical role in management of Covid-19 infection. Currently, in absence of any potential and effective antivirus therapy, the main focus of treatment is towards providing symptomatic management and supportive therapies, while the body fights with the virus. Thus, when we are so much dependent on body’s own defence mechanism, it becomes pertinent to boost the endogenous mechanism and accelerate recovery.”

After undergoing Ayurvedic treatment along with conventional medicine, the 60-year-old, who was admitted on May 12, was discharged on May 24.

Dr Parikshit Prayag, Covid-19 specialist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said, “The time of testing is very crucial as most of the close contacts of a Covid-19 positive patient are tested the very next day, whereas the highest chances of infection is on the fourth or fifth day. It is very less likely that the virus may show symptoms on the very next day. Also, as the pandemic grows within the community, it becomes difficult to keep track of the source of the infection and so cluster handling becomes difficult. The current guidelines do not state for repeat testing of asymptomatic close contacts, but only symptomatic ones.”

He said that while the chances of any person being infected remains the same irrespective of age or comorbidity condition. However, the way the virus behaves in body differs. Dr Prasad Rajhans, intensivist at DMH and also a part of the Pune’s task force for Covid-19 said, “There could be multiple reasons why someone who despite coming in contact with a positive person would test negative. It depends on multiple factors like immunity of the individual. asymptomatic carriers, timing of the swab collection and test and also the sensitivity of test.”