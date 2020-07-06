15 fresh cases of Covid-19 surface in Punjab’s Mohali; count climbs to 318

cities

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:09 IST

Fifteen cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mohali on Monday, taking the district’s total count to 318.

While 13 of the 14 cases reported on Sunday were from Dera Bassi subdivision, the fresh ones are from Mohali and Kharar subdivisions.

In Mohali subdivision, two women, aged 26 and 52, and a 27-year-old man, all of whom have travel history to Kanpur, have been found infected in Sector 66, besides three men, aged 20, 33 and 45, and a woman, aged 70, in Majat, who are contacts of previous cases.

A 29-year-old woman, who works in the Chandigarh education department and lives in Sector 80, and a 70-year-old man from Phase 11, who is suffering from influenza like illness, have also tested positive.

In Kharar, a 32-year-old man, who is a contact of a patient, a 46-year-old man from Sunny Enclave and a 37-year-old man from Sector 127 have tested positive. A 65-year-old man from New Chandigarh, Mullanpur, and a 23-year-old woman from Ballomajra have also been found infected.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and samples of their family members are being taken. There are 85 active cases in the district, as 229 people have recovered while five have died.

Behda village declared containment zone

After 35 Covid-19 cases were reported from Behda village near Dera Bassi, it has been declared a containment zone. While a health team led by the civil surgeon visited the village, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan passed orders to seal its boundaries to prevent further spread of the disease.

“A total of 22 workers of a meat factory near Behda have tested positive so far. The factory has already been declared a containment zone. Most of its workers live in this village, 11 of whom had tested positive on Sunday,” said Dr Manjit Singh, adding that 141 samples of family and community contacts were collected besides door-to-door screening on Monday.

No unauthorised entry into district

Acting on directions of the state government for mandatory e-registration for travellers to Punjab, the deputy commissioner said on Monday that no unauthorised entry would be allowed into the district and strict vigil would be maintained at all five border check posts at Siswan, Jharmari, Zirakpur, Bohra Khera Morh and Nagal Morh.

Everyone entering the district will have to go through proper procedures as laid out in the advisory regarding standard operating procedures, which would be applicable from Tuesday, though no e-registration is required for tricity residents.