e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

15-yr-old boy taken into custody for raping minor girl in Thane

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a minor girl in Thane.

“The boy’s sister used to take tuition classes at their home in Kalyan township where the six-year-old survivor would come to study,” said Balaji Phandhare, senior police inspector.

“On Monday, when the girl went for her classes, the accused, taking advantage of no one else being present at home at that time, allegedly raped her,” said Phandhare.

The survivor later returned home crying and informed her parents, who filed a police complaint against the accused.

The boy was taken into custody by the police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The accused was on Tuesday produced before a court which ordered him to be lodged in a remand home,” said Phandhare.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:22 IST

top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities