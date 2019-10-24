15-yr-old boy taken into custody for raping minor girl in Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:22 IST

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a minor girl in Thane.

“The boy’s sister used to take tuition classes at their home in Kalyan township where the six-year-old survivor would come to study,” said Balaji Phandhare, senior police inspector.

“On Monday, when the girl went for her classes, the accused, taking advantage of no one else being present at home at that time, allegedly raped her,” said Phandhare.

The survivor later returned home crying and informed her parents, who filed a police complaint against the accused.

The boy was taken into custody by the police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The accused was on Tuesday produced before a court which ordered him to be lodged in a remand home,” said Phandhare.

