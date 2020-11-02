1600 Chandigarh traders apply for 96 licences to sell firecrackers

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:51 IST

The Chandigarh administration will hold the draw of lots for firecracker traders on Tuesday for 96 licences. More than 1600 traders applied for licences till Monday, a dip of around 300 from last year.

The traders have been permitted to sell crackers on November 12, 13, and 14. Shopkeepers will not be allowed to put up stalls in markets. The administration has designated 14 sites for selling firecrackers in the city this year, against nine of last year. The number of sites has been increased to ensure social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The designated sites include Sector 43 Apni Mandi ground, Sector 46 New Ramleela ground, Sector 33 open ground, Sector 37-C open ground near the temple, Sector 24 Dussehra ground, Sector 29 Apni Mandi, Ramdarbar Car Bazzar ground, Manimajra open ground, Sector 20 open ground near the mosque, near Ryan International School in Sector 49, near Banyan Tree School in Sector 48, Sector 45 Sabzi Mandi ground, in front of the gurdwara in Sector 28 and Sector 43 Dussehra ground.

In the Covid-19 review meeting, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore stated that doctors had opined that toxic air arising out of crackers is likely to affect the lungs and, hence, citizens should avoid or minimise bursting of crackers during the festive season.