17-year-old farm labourer found murdered in Jagraon

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:32 IST

A 17-year-old labourer was found murdered in the fields in Jagraon’s Punjabi Bagh area on Monday morning. Police suspect the teen was strangulated to death as there were marks on his neck and a piece of rope was also found near the body.

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person at the Jagraon City police station.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay, 17, who hailed from Sundar Nagar of Odisha. He was a farm labourer and worked for Manjit Singh of Kachha Malak road. Sundar had started working for Manjit in February this year and used to live at the latter’s house and work in his field.

On Sunday morning, Sanjay went somewhere and did not return. After failing to find him, Manjit lodged a missing person’s report.

Jagraon city station house officer (SHO), inspector Jagjit Singh said a villager spotted the the body and alerted the police.

The SHO added that it could a case of old rivalry but they are looking at all angles.