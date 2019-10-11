19-year-old takes charge as head of sociology department at Lucknow University!

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:04 IST

Nineteen-year-old Ruby (goes by her first name) visited various classrooms on the Lucknow University campus on Friday, interacted with students and also answered their queries. She had a lot of work to take care of. After all, she had taken charge as the head of the department of sociology -- although just for a day.

A resident of the Mall block, Ruby studies in Class 12 at a city-based school and hails from a humble background. She helmed the prestigious position as part of an ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ initiative organised by the NGO Plan India, which strives to advance children’s rights and equality for girls.

Every year on October 11, girls from Plan-supported communities take over positions of power and significance, demonstrating their potential to lead the way into the future and championing female voices to achieve gender equality under the global campaign ‘Girls Get Equal’. The campaign calls for increased investment in girl power, activism and leadership.

“I got the opportunity to take over as HoD sociology and understand the role and duties of a department head. I also went to classes, interacted with students and answered their questions. It was like a dream come true -- unbelievable and amazing,” said Ruby.

While introducing her to MA sociology students, Prof DR Sahu, head, department of sociology, compared Ruby to teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg. “Just as Greta is sensitising the world about the issue of climate change, Ruby is also sensitising girls in dozens of Lucknow villages to continue their school education,” said Prof Sahu, who also presented her with a memento.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:04 IST