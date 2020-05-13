e-paper
Home / Cities / 19-year-old youth stabbed to death in Karnal, two held

19-year-old youth stabbed to death in Karnal, two held

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 21:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Karnal
A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two persons of his village in Karnal district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim is Vikas Kumar alias Babu of Kunjpura, who was attacked on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding that there were multiple injuries on his face and neck.

The accused identified as Sonu alias Naag and Akash Kumar have been arrested for the murder. Kunjpura police station in-charge Gaurav Punia said the duo has confessed to the crime, which was triggered by an altercation. He said they will be produced in a court on Thursday.

He said the victim’s body has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination at Kalpana Chawla medical college.

