19-yr-old arrested with countrymade pistol in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:23 IST

The crime investigation agency-1 (CIA-1) on Wednesday arrested a teenager after recovering a 0.315 bore countrymade pistol and two cartridges from his possession.

The accused was identified as 19-year-old Ravi Sharma, who hailed from Gopalganj district of Bihar and was presently residing in Doraha.

Constable Balkar Singh from the CIA-1 said the accused, a student of Class 11, was arrested near Tibba road bridge.

During interrogation, it was revealed that had brought the weapon for his personal interest.

Singh said the police did not find any previous crime record in the name of the accused.

A case, however, was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused at Sahnewal police station, said the constable.

He added that on Wednesday, Ravi was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:22 IST