e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

19-yr-old arrested with countrymade pistol in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
19-yr-old arrested with countrymade pistol
19-yr-old arrested with countrymade pistol(HT PHOTO)
         

 

 The crime investigation agency-1 (CIA-1) on Wednesday arrested a teenager after recovering a 0.315 bore countrymade pistol and two cartridges from his possession. 

The accused was identified as 19-year-old Ravi Sharma, who hailed from Gopalganj district of Bihar and was presently residing in Doraha. 

Constable Balkar Singh from the CIA-1 said the accused, a student of Class 11, was arrested near Tibba road bridge.

During interrogation, it was revealed that had brought the weapon for his personal interest. 

Singh said the police did not find any previous crime record in the name of the accused.

A case, however, was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused at Sahnewal police station, said the constable.

He added that on Wednesday, Ravi was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:22 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities