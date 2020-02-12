1994 fake encounter: SIT visits victim’s house in Kala Afghana, records wife’s statement

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:09 IST

The Special Investigation Team(SIT) constituted to file the status report of probe into a fake encounter case on Wednesday visited the Kala Afghana village in Fatehgarh Churrian and recorded the statements of Dalbir Kaur whose husband Sukhpal Singh was killed allegedly in a fake encounter by a Punjab Police team in 1994. Inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal is one of the accused in the case.

Led by AGDP(crime) B Chandra Shekhar, the investigating team also talked to the panchayat members and other villagers, besides videographing the crime spot and adjoining places.

Though the SIT members refused to talk to the media, Dalbir Kaur said the team asked her about the entire incident. “I told them that I was preparing food for my husband, when four persons came on a white Maruti car and took my husband forcibly with them on the night of July 29, 1994.”

“Demanding a CBI probe, I had filed a writ petition in the high court and on December 2, 2019, the court gave three months to the SIT to file the first status report in this case,” she said.

Dalbir’s counsel Shelly Sharma said the police team led by Umranangal staged the encounter in which Sukhpal was killed, showing him as terrorist Gurnam Singh Bandala, who actually was alive and arrested In 1998. “The question arises if Bandala was alive then who was killed in the encounter?” she said.

DSP Balbir Singh said a case under Section 364 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons in February 2016 at Fatehgarh Churrian police station on the statement of Dalbir Kaur.