e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ₹1cr embezzled from P’kula MC: Staffer arrested

₹1cr embezzled from P’kula MC: Staffer arrested

A year ago, Haryana ULB officials had informed Panchkula MC commissioner and executive officer about him and asked them to dismiss the accused but no action was taken

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:08 IST
Yuvraj Kaushal
Yuvraj Kaushal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a case was registered in connection with the embezzlement of funds to the tune of ₹1.01 crore from Panchkula municipal corporation’s bank account, the prime accused, Shravan Kumar, was arrested on Thursday. The accused was working as town financial inclusion expert (TFI), in Panchkula MC’s city mission management unit (CMMU).

The money embezzled was part of funds under national urban livelihood scheme’s integrated housing and slum development programme. Officials privy to the investigation said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed several facts related to the matter.

It has come to light that city project officer in Narnaul, Mahendragarh district, Haryana, had sent a report to Haryana urban local bodies (ULB) in August 2018, informing them that Shravan Kumar was a fraudster.

“As per initial investigation, it has been learnt that an official from Narnaul had submitted a report that the accused had been involved in unlawful activity there, too. He was allegedly a hacker and an expert in forging signatures,” an official said. Sources said in March 2019, ULB officials had also asked Panchkula MC commissioner and executive officer to dismiss the accused but no action was taken.

The agency through which Shravan Kumar was appointed on contractual basis was also informed about his unlawful actions.

Police said they will also question MC officials as their involvement cannot be ruled out. The accused has disclosed the names of five persons with whose help he had carried out the process.

Money transferred to 46 persons
Officials privy to the investigation said the amount was transferred to bank accounts of 46 persons, and some of the accounts stil had the money. For the process, Shravan Kumar used to guide his accomplices. “The accused had planned everything and most people in whose accounts the money was transferred are not aware as to whom the money belonged to. Due to friendly relations, the amount was transferred in their accounts on pretext of commission,” an official said.

Sources said that among the recipients were a contractor of a Sector-7 construction company and some men from Raipur Rani, Barwala. It has been learnt that transactions ranged from the amount of ₹45,000 to ₹1.5 lakh at a time.

THE CASE 
The Panchkula MC on Wednesday had complained to the police that ₹1.01 crore was fraudulently transferred from their Punjab National Bank account in favour of unidentified persons, despite the fact that RTGS was not authorised by competent authorities. It was alleged that signature mentioned on the stamp of the executive officer in the RTGS was forged, whereas clear-cut instructions were given to the bank to honour RTGS only on joint signatures of commissioner/executive officer and senior accounts officers.

tags
top news
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
‘Someone playing with system’: Judge lashes out at Delhi death-row convicts
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Covid-19 LIVE: Italy overtakes China’s coronavirus death toll
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
Coronavirus: Infected Indian dies in Iran; ICMR says no community spread in India
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities