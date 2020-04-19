2,000 food packets daily to those in need, and those in service

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 20:03 IST

PUNE From day one of the lockdown (March 25) the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-based Vihar Seva group is distributing food packets to the needy. Starting with 150 packets, the organisation now delivers 2,000 daily. These food packets are also delivered to people involved with essential services and to shelter homes. Group member Manish Sonigara, gives us a peak into the method behind the outreach.

What exactly is your role in the crisis?

Our job is to provide food packets to all the needy people who are unable to get food due to the lockdown. We have a team of 55 people who are working for this initiative and we have donors who provide the finance for the initiative. While distributing cooked food packets we got to know from people that they have the required facility to cook food, but don’t have food supplies. So we provide rations to such people. I coordinate with the volunteers, right from purchasing raw material to ensuring the packets reach their destination.

How does your day begin and roll out?

Work is distributed in three teams – a group of volunteers prepare food, a group is involved in packing and a separate group distributes the packets. We deliver food packets in two shifts. By 7 am we start cooking. At 11 am another group of volunteers collect the packets and distribute them according to requirements. Same is followed in the evening shift, but fewer packets are distributed in the evening shift. These mostly go to security personnel, police officials and some NGOs.

What precautions are you taking?

We are following all the guidelines suggested by the government. All the volunteers use masks, hand gloves, sanitiser and even face shields. We follow social distancing while undertaking this initiative. The volunteers involved especially in distributing food packets are extra careful and make sure they take all the necessary precautions and even maintain distance while distributing packets. After my work is done when I reach home the first time I do is take a bath and get my clothes washed. I even avoid using the lift and use the staircase to avoid touching metals and to maintain social distancing.

Food packets are distributed at

Dehu gaon, Talwade, Chikali, Nigdi, Akurdi, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Chinchwad station, Ravet, Dange chowk, Theragaon, Pimpri, Pimpri gaon, Kalewadi, Pimple Saudagar and Wakad

If food packets needed in these areas contact

Manish Sonigara 9822077617

Bhadresh Shah 9423569815

Santosh Lunkad 9372568688