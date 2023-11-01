2 coaches, engine of Suhaildev Express derails at Prayagraj station; no casualties reported

Two coaches and an engine of the Suhaildev Express train derailed at the Prayagraj railway station in Uttar Pradesh at around 9 pm on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place at platform number six when the train - which runs between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Ghazipur city in UP - was given the green signal and had just started off.

2 coaches, engine of Suhaildev Express derails at Prayagraj station

No casualties or injuries have been reported, said officials.

In a video posted by news agency PTI, several railway and police officials can be seen at the incident site.

“The train started from the station and two wheels of the engine went off the track. Two coaches behind the engine also got derailed. However, no casualty was reported...All operations are normal on the route. The incident occurred at around 9 pm and the train is ready to depart in a while,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Central Railway (NCR), said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"We will find out the reason for the derailment," he added.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

