2 girls swept away by currents at Vasai quarry

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:32 IST
Ram Parmar
Two girls, both students of Class 7 at a Bandra school, were swept away by the currents at Vasai quarry on Wednesday morning. The two girls along with two boys, all students of the same school, had bunked school on Wednesday to visit the quarry in Rajivali in Naigaon (E) when the incident took place.

Vasai civic body’s fire brigade is conducting searches to find the girls, said senior inspector Vilas Chowgule, Waliv police station.

According to the statements, the four minors — Class 9 student Sunny Jaiswal, 16; Class 10 student Santosh Mistry, 16; Class 7 students Khusboo Shaikh, 14; and Dipti Singh, 15 — had told their parents that they were going to school but instead visited the Rajivali stone quarry, which is around 25 to 30 foot deep.

However, while some statements say that the girls entered the water to swim, others say they were trying to take selfies when they lost their balance and were swept away. The two boys had dived in to save them but could not find them

“The students were warned by some women who were washing clothes on the banks, but the students ignored them and entered the water,” said Chowgule and added that the police are probing what led to the situation.

All the parents of the four were informed and were asked to arrive at the police station.

